ZBC confirms Covid 19 case among staff member

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Company (ZBC) has confirmed that there has been a confirmed Covid 19 case amongst its staff. The ZBC announced this sad development today.

ZBC has made it clear that from today no visitors will be allowed in to the ZBC premises. This was review from the post that they made through their official twitter account.

“LATEST: ZBC wishes to advise that a positive #Covid-19 case has been confirmed at Pockets Hill. @MoHCCZim guidance on contact tracing, disinfection and testing being implemented. Visitors not allowed until further notice and normal programming will also be affected.”

The rise in numbers of cases has become so worrying as local transmission have become the talk of the day and the work place been the hotpots of these infections

Since last week more than ten work places have been closed due to staff members that have tested positive to Covid 19. Some of the places include Pick n Pay Norton Branch, Ok Norton branch, Ok fife branch, CBZ, the RBZ to mention just but a few.

