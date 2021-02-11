ZESA ‘reeling’ load-shedding

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) said the normal power supply is to be restored today following a load shedding that has been experienced few days ago. This was after one of the units at the Hwange Power Station caught fire.

In a press statement made by ZESA Holdings, the fire broke out in the Unit 1 boiler as a result of a diesel leak which caused load shedding to be unavoidable.

ZESA Holdings Executive Chairman Dr Sydney Gata said they lost 140MW leading to load shedding between 1730hrs and 2030hrs in some parts of the country and it affected hospitals as patients were left unattended.

“Although we lost 140MW leading to load shedding between 1730hrs and 2030hrs due to suspension of load on units 2 and 5, we are in the process of firing the two units to restore power supply to the national grid.” said Dr Gata

Gata said the unit was on fire for about forty minutes even though there was no any casualty arising from the fire.

