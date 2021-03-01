Zim COVID19 lockdown restrictions eased

Zimbabwe President. Honourable Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced new relaxed lockdown measures following the falling numbers in covid-19 cases in the country.

In a live televised press conference to the nation yesterday, President Mnangagwa said everyone must remain alert to maintain the positive results the lockdowns have contributed in the fight against the pandemic.

The revised lockdown measures paved way for the informal sector, intercity travel to start operating as usual while adhering to COVID-19 protocols, but he emphasised that beerhalls, bars and gymnasiums would remain closed.

He said that industry will also open with strict adherence to Covid-19 health guidelines. Businesses that do not comply will be forced to shut down.

President Mnangagwa maintained that Funeral gatherings remain at 30 people and all other social gatherings are now at 50.

