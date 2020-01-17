Zim Gospel Artist releases album in S.A

A Zimbabwean gospel artist Robert Yaso released an Album on South Africa. The Album was released last year 2019.

In an interview with ZimOnline News, Yaso gave a brief bacground about himself and his experience as a gospel artist based in a foreign country.

Yaso was born in Norton Ngoni and comes from a humble background.His father died when he was still very young. Been raised by a single parent, Yaso says life was not that easy.

“I had to strive to make it through life. My mother’s love kept me going and encouraged me on following my dreams as a musician until I recorded my first album ‘Ndinogoneswa”

“In music there are so many challenges some include these days DJs ask for money so that they can play your music. When you have no money there is no air play for your music which makes the industry hard”

“Going forward I am going to produce many albums by the grace of God gospel. Music is like preaching the word of God, So go Yee and preach”

Robert Yaso has also worked with Dj Zoly a South African and recorded a single called ‘Couples’.

Robert Yaso is married to Shylet Mahwerere and blessed with 2 kid s a boy and a girl Keyla and Kyle Yaso.

