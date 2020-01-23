Zim man kills SA Cop

A Zimbabwean national allegedly killed a South African senior police officer in Diepsloot, Johannesburg on 17 January resulting in the eruption of xenophobic violence in the region.

A Zimbabwean man accused of murdering a South African police officer was reportedly arrested and taken into police custody leading to residents of Diepsloot which is in north of Johannesburg accusing foreigners for killing and raping South Africans.

In a video clip circulating on social media, the man is seen being assaulted by police who also declared war on Zimbabwean nationals and it resulted with South Africans protesting, building barricades on major roads leading to town and fighting against foreign nationals.

Diepsloot residents claim that they are not sleeping at night worrying about foreigners breaking in their homestead.

“We are tired of foreigners, we do no sleep at night, they come & rape us and the police are doing nothing about it”.

The police officers could be heard saying they are tired of Zimbabweans committing crime in South Africa declaring that they will get rid of all of them.

The suspected man was verified to be Preymore Dube whose picture was distributed on various platforms and said to have shot the senior cop.

Dube allegedly shot Diepsloot police captain Oupa Matjie aged 54, three times on the head and he died on the spot.

