Zim political crisis: Mbeki meets POLAD members

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki engaged with the Zimbabwe Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) members yesterday to discuss political crisis in Zimbabwe and help end political and economic crisis. The dialogue between President Mbeki and members of POLAD was held at Meikles Hotel in Harare.

President Mbeki’s main agenda was to understand the achievements of POLAD since it was created in May 2019 with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa being the brain behind it.He also sought to figure out ways to strengthen POLAD by addressing the main concerns of Zimbabweans at large.

After the dialogue, Thokozani Khupe, president of MDC-T commented that, “We want everyone to have a better life in this country and this can only come when people come together and start talking to one another. These are the issues we discussed with President Mbeki and we agreed that as political players in this country, let us come together, let us speak with one voice, let us move our country forward.”

National Constitutional Assembly leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku commented that all political parties and citizens of Zimbabwe ought to be involved in the country’s decision making processes.

“The main point that is coming out is that the problems of this country cannot be solved by one party, two parties or three; they can only be solved by all political players, all political actors, every Zimbabwean who is interested in progress. We deal with economic challenges; we deal with political and electoral reforms. Those are the issues that we were discussing.” he said.

Also present was People’s Democratic Party president Ms Lucia Matibenga who centred the discussion’s focus on achieving a better life for all Zimbabweans.

