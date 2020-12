Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) coronavirus/COVID-19 situation report as of 30 November 2020:

New cases: 84

84 Locals: 61

Returnees: 23 (22 form SA) (1 Botswana)

Deaths: 1 Manicaland

1 Manicaland Recoveries: 7

7 PCR Tests Done : 797

: 797 National Recovery Rate: 84.6%

84.6% Active Cases: 1268

1268 Total Cumulative Cases: 10 034

10 034 Total Recoveries: 8 489

8 489 Total Deaths: 277

