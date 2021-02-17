Zimbabwe expects bumber harvest

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) said they are expecting a good bumper harvest this year as compared to previous years following the good rains that have been received this season. They are also negotiating with Cottco to allow them use some of its facilities.

During the National Assembly question time, Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka said this year’s maize harvest is expected to surpass that of 1,8 million tonnes recorded in the previous years.

“The GMB envisages to open 1 800 collection points countrywide and negotiations with Cottco are ongoing for their depots to be used for dual collection of cotton and grain.” said Dr Masuka

Dr Masuka added that the first and second rounds of the crop and livestock assessment results would be released at the end of this month and March respectively.

