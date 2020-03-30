Zimbabwe under lockdown

Today marks the first day of Zimbabwe’s 21 day lockdown as the government tries to stop the spread of coronavirus. The President of Zimbabwe, ED Mnangagwa announced the lockdown on Friday and also tweeted the following as additional measures to be taken during the outbreak:

New government measures to fight Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/sM4qp5yDF3 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) March 24, 2020

On the 23rd last week, the Ministry of Health issued an update on the statistics of the covid-19 in the country.

Additional measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 by the President of Zimbabwe Cde E. D. Mnangagwa pic.twitter.com/FLflAXANzo — WHO Zimbabwe (@WHO_Zimbabwe) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus is a worldwide pandemic that has seen many dead and many more infected. However, infection is not a death sentence. More information on the pandemic can be obtained from WHO.

By Constance van Niekerk

