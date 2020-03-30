Breaking News
Zimbabwe's Number One Classifieds
Home » Featured » Zimbabwe under lockdown

Zimbabwe under lockdown

Posted by: Constance van Niekerk in Featured, News, Top News Story March 30, 2020 0 403 Views

Today marks the first day of Zimbabwe’s 21 day lockdown as the government tries to stop the spread of coronavirus. The President of Zimbabwe, ED Mnangagwa announced the lockdown on Friday and also tweeted the following as additional measures to be taken during the outbreak:

On the 23rd last week, the Ministry of Health issued an update on the statistics of the covid-19 in the country.

Coronavirus is a worldwide pandemic that has seen many dead and many more infected. However, infection is not a death sentence. More information on the pandemic can be obtained from WHO.

By Constance van Niekerk

constancevanniekerk@gmail.com

Facebook Comments

Comments

comments

Tagged with:

Western Union

About Constance van Niekerk

Constance van Niekerk is a Zimbabwean creative writer, poet, music lover, spoken word artist, freelance writer, blogger and educator. Constance is the author of Echoes of My Heart: A Poetry Collection found in all Amazon Kindle Stores. She is the Digital Editor of Zimonline News and Lekoa FM (www.lekoafm.co.za). She currently lives in South Africa with her family. Follow her on Twitter : @convanniekerk Visit her second blog at http://www.afriquebeat.com
Copyright 2020 ZimOnline News. Website by TG - IT Solutions