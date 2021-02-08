Zimbabwean Charged for “terror” offences

Breaking News
February 8, 2021

A United Kingdom(UK) based Zimbabwean science teacher has been arrested for inciting acts of terrorism against the government of Zimbabwe.

William Chinyanga(50) was charged with four counts of encouraging his followers using facebook to burn down petrol stations and businesses in Zimbabwe.

Chinyanga yesterday appeared at the Old Bailey Court for a hearing and another date was set for a preparatory hearing on May 28th,2021.

According to reports, he was released on bail,warned against making statements and barred from going within 100 metres of the Zimbabwean Embassy in London.

Chinyanga posted the videos communicated with his viewers in December 2019 while promoting acts of violence against his own government.

The videos were allegedly reported to the British authorities leading to his arrest and court appeal.

