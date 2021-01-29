Zimbabwean in UK jailed for “Ambulance” shopping

32-year-old Zimbabwean man, Blessing Mukaukirwa who was on Wednesday arrested and charged after an ambulance with his family pulled into an Asda with the emergency lights flashing has been convicted and jailed for 32 weeks.

Greater Mancheter Police officers in Harpurhey said they saw the occupants of the emergency vehicle with what was clearly a non-emergency related a family go into the supermarket to do their shopping at around 10pm on Wednesday 27th January 2021 and swiftly moved in to arrest the driver.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Blessing Mukaukirwa, 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with single counts of driving while disqualified, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, using a vehicle with unauthorised blue lights and failing to appear at court”.

On noting the seriousness of his crime(s), officers swiftly decided this is a matter only to be dealt by a competant court.

After conviction and sentencing, the Harpurhey Councillor did not spare his disgust to Mukaukirwa’s behaviour, decribing it as “Shameful and Idiotic behaviour”.

A Manchester Zimbabwean community elder, Michael Taurai Mutopo has also expressed his anger at such disregard of law and public safety in such a COVI-19 pandemic time as this;

“I am disgusted that Mukaukirwa would do such a shamefully disgusting act at such a time. This is an embarassing deed to the Zimbabwean community and must be condemed to full merit. He indeed must face the full wrath of the law”, Mutopo said.

The police revealed they noticed the emergency services vehicle arrived at the supermarket with its blue lights flashing. Assuming it was a real emergency situation, they followed to assist but much to their awe the occupants went inside to do their shopping.

Deeper checks revealed the ambulance was bought second hand to be exported to Zimbabwe. Mukaukirwa could not explain why he decided to put the regulated motor on the public road without any relevant documentation, authority or licencing.

