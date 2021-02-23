Zimbabweans to fight vandalism

Breaking News
Zimbabweans have been urged to unite and fight against vandalism of ZESA property as this will affect hospitals as well as factories that deals with perishable goods. This follows a report made from Sheparton suburb in Marondera where a wooden pole was cut down.

Secretary for Information Minister Nick Mangwana confirmed the incident saying the Vandals were disturbed before they stole anything.

Vandalism in Marondera

Police officers have been urged to carry further investigations on this incident and arrest those Vandals because they will not rest until they destroy these wooden poles for their own benefits.

Citizens are appealing to the Government to introduce a death penalty for power line thefting to reduce number of the cases on vandalism of ZESA property being recorded in the country.

