Zimra Impounds Luxurious Caps United bus

Zimra says it has impounded the bus donated to Caps United by Nyasha Mushekwi because he has not paid enough duty for it.

Zimra head of corporate communications Francis Chimanda said he was out of town and referred this newspaper to their chief corporate communications officer, Inzwirashe Muonwa, who asked for questions to be put in writing.

Mushekwi showed his disappointment

‘‘I just heard they (Zimra) are taking the bus, it’s quite disappointing, I don’t understand the situation because they were the ones who told me to pay the duty which I paid for the bus to be cleared to come home.

‘‘Now, I’m hearing they are saying the duty I paid wasn’t enough for a bus like the one I brought in and, maybe, they want me to pay more, I don’t really know.

‘‘What I can say is that the news is very disappointing, especially after you have done everything to try and help sport in your country, and – for me – it’s like saying in Zimbabwe one can’t do something good and it gets celebrated because this is our country and we are the ones who can make a difference.

‘‘It makes you think twice, when such things happen, and you end up asking yourself if this was worth it, at all, or I could have taken whatever money I invested into the project and use it for my personal needs where I would not have to go through all these problems.,” Mushekwi said.

