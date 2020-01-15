ZIMSEC Results are out

Zimbabwe School Examination Council released the November 2019 ‘A’ level results yesterday.

Candidates who wrote the examinations are expected to collect results from their respective schools and centres starting today or get their results online from the ZIMSEC Results Portal, which is accessible online on links which will be available on the ZIMSEC website

ZIMSEC chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said there was an 11 percent increase in the number of candidates who sat for the examination compared to 2019.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the November 2019 examinations was 51 862.The candidature increased by 5 384 from 46 478 in 2018 which translates to an increase of 11,6 percent. In 2019 50 774 wrote two or more subjects and 42 169 obtained grade E or better in two or more subjects,” he said.

He also said that there was a one percent increase in this year’s pass rate compared to the year 2018.

