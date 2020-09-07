Zinasu president arrested for illegaly protesting at impala car rentals.

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) President Takudzwa Ngadziore has been arrested, detained and charged with participating in an illegal demonstration outside the offices of Impala Car Rental.



He was arrested by police at Harare Central Police Station for allegedly protesting at Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa a 22year old Midlands State University (MSU) journalism student Tawanda Muchehiwa.



This was reveiled by a post on facebook by ZImbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR)



”JUST IN: ZRP arrest Takudzwa Ngadziore, the President of Zinasu Zinasu, and detain him at Harare Central Police Station for allegedly protesting at Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, a journalism student. Muchehiwa, was abducted, disappeared and tortured by some unidentified people in Bulawayo in July, who interrogated him to reveal the whereabouts of his relative, freelance journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu”.

