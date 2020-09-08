ZINASU President spends weekend in Prison

22 year old Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore spends weekend in prison after his bail hearing was postponed to Monday.



The student leader was arrested Yesterday and accused of participating in a demonstration with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry



Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR) announced on twitter that Ngadziore will spend the weekend in prison



”Ngadziore will spend the weekend in prison after Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko remanded him in custody and will appear in court on Monday for hearing of his bail application”.



Prosecutors say he was one of more than a dozen placard-waving protesters who converged outside the offices of Impala Car Rental which is in the eye of a storm after one of its vehicles was used in the abduction and torture of university student Tawanda Muchehiwa on July 30.



Public prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that the Great Zimbabwe University student, in the company of about 20 others who are still at large, proceeded to Impala Car Rental located at number 40 Chiremba Road in Harare driving in four vehicles.



He also said, In a video clip Ngadziore said he wanted all political parties, civic society organisations and pressure groups to start making noise and sabotage Impala Car Rental operations and cause the company’s collapse.



“He further indicated that his Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa must know that they are coming for him.”



The state said Ngadziore and his alleged accomplices took turns in using a megaphone to call for Zimbabweans to come together and act against abductions of Mnangagwa’s rivals.



Ngadziore’s actions allegedly caused impala car rental to barricade themselves in their offices thus hindering them from doing their work freely.

Comments

comments