ZRP Apologises for Human Rights Violation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has remorsefully apologised for violation of human and children’s rights following a photo that circulated on social media with a woman and her two children in a police cell.

In a press statement, police spokesperson Assistant commissioner Paul Nyati said the police is investigating what transpired and assured the public it would not happen again.

According to reports, the mother and her children were held in a cell at the Rhodesville Police Station after the mother allegedly broke some of the Covid-19 violations.

