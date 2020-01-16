ZRP ARREST 907 ILLEGAL MINERS

Zimbabwean police have arrested 907 illegal miners in Mazowe in an operation targeting the notorious Machete wielding gang also known as maShurugwi.



In a statement, the police said the miners were apprehended in Mazowe with different types of weapons, drugs and they were able to impound 18 vehicles and mining equipment.

“18 vehicles were impounded while various mining equipment, an assortment of drugs and explosives were recovered.”. They said



More than 900 people were taken into custody and charged for criminal trespass, illegal possession of gold, possession of harmful substances and other offences.



“A total of 907 people were arrested on 14/1/20 at Shamva, Jumbo Mine and Mazowe River in the ongoing operation against illegal mining activities“. The accused persons are being charged for criminal trespass, illegal possession of gold/gold ore, possession of harmful liquids/drugs and other offences,” They said.



The police warned that other illegal miners will be arrested if they carry out crimes against the country and that the net is closing in on all those engaging in illegal mining across the country.

