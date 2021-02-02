ZRP cop mistakenly poisons self

A Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) Constable has died after mistakenly consuming a lethal pesticide instead of alcohol.

Godfrey Machongwe(41) who was a Mashonaland Central based Constable residing at Parmameats Farm,Concession passed away after drinking Lambda herbicide, mistaking it for his 200 millilitres of Saint Canes spirit he had bought earlier.

Machongwe’s wife, Setty Ndeketeya(45) confirmed her late husband’s passing saying he had left earlier with a friend whom he was accompanying for Grocery shopping at Blackfordby Farm compound.

It is alleged that the deceased’s friend(Kokerai Kamutseta) brought groceries while Machongwe attended a funeral and it is only after their business at Blackforby was over that the deceased decided to buy pesticided for his beans field.

Machongwe’s wife mentioned how the deceased upon arriving at home took the bottle of pesticides which he had placed in the back of his pocket.

He mistook it for his Saint Cane beer he had bought earlier and consumed it leading to his death upon arrival at Concession District Hospital in Mashonaland Central.

Meanwhile, Constable Machongwe’s case is currently still under investigations.

