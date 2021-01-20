Breaking News
FILE PHOTO: Police arrest a health worker during a protest against economic hardship and poor working conditions during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Harare, Zimbabwe,July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

ZRP Warns Curfew Violators

Posted by: Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro in Health, News, Top News Story January 20, 2021

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has given a stern warning for those publicly violating the National Lockdown curfew order.

In a Press statement issued yesterday, the ZRP emphasised the curfew hours which are running from 1800 hours to 0600 the following day during the entire lockdown period.

The statement read,“The curfew order runs from 1800hrs to 0600 hrs the next day. Therefore, movements whether on foot or motorized are not allowed during this period and anyone found walking or driving will be arrested, with vehicles being impounded”.

Since the beginning of the National Lockdown, the Police have arrested over two thousand people found violating the Covid 19 safety measures.

Meanwhile, the deadly pandemic has continued to claim the lives of many people in Zimbabwe with a record of 783 news cases and 52 deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

