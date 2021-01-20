ZRP Warns Curfew Violators

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has given a stern warning for those publicly violating the National Lockdown curfew order.

In a Press statement issued yesterday, the ZRP emphasised the curfew hours which are running from 1800 hours to 0600 the following day during the entire lockdown period.

The statement read,“The curfew order runs from 1800hrs to 0600 hrs the next day. Therefore, movements whether on foot or motorized are not allowed during this period and anyone found walking or driving will be arrested, with vehicles being impounded”.

Since the beginning of the National Lockdown, the Police have arrested over two thousand people found violating the Covid 19 safety measures.

Meanwhile, the deadly pandemic has continued to claim the lives of many people in Zimbabwe with a record of 783 news cases and 52 deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

