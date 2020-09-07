ZUPCO driver convicted for siphoning fuel.

Yesterday a Zupco bus driver in Chivhu was arrested for siphoning 40 litres of diesel fuel worth $3 600 from a company bus.



35 year old Nyarai Makuku of Hatfield in Harare was convicted on his own plea by magistrate Sam Chitumwa.



Prosecutor Mike Choto said on the sixth of September this year, Makuku drove to Nyikavanhu and at around 6 pm, he siphoned 40 litres of diesel from the bus.



The following day he returned back to Chivhu at around 6 pm .



At the Chivhu bus terminus he was caught handing over the siphoned fuel to Sherpherd Gunda by a resident who later on informed the police of what had transpired, leading to his arrest.



Makuku was ordered to pay $5 000 or spend one month in prison for the offence.

