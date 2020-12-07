ZUPCO Withdraws Services Citing Poor Roads

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has withdrawn its services from some suburbs in Bulawayo due to the poor condition of roads.

This was revealed by Bulawayo’s Ward 28 councillor, Kidwell Mujuru during a recent full council meeting. He said:

Residents were now walking more than 2km to get public transport. He (Mujuru) was also concerned about the main road leading to the Cowdray Park revenue office which was now a security risk.

Emakhandeni councillor Pilate Moyo also said the public transporter has withdrawn from the suburb. Said Moyo:

ZUPCO had also withdrawn services in Emakhandeni especially in areas connected by Masiyephambili Drive as the road was in a very bad state.

Bulawayo has a total road network of 2 389km with about 70% of the network in poor condition.

The city requires approximately US$700 million to restore its road network.

Zimbabwe’s road network is dilapidated following years of economic challenges and poor management as well as flash floods and rains.

